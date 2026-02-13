Pet of the Week Albert is the perfect Valentine

As we head into Valentine's Day weekend, there are lots of people and animals across the Central Coast looking for love.

This is Albert, a three-year-old shepherd mix who is looking for his valentine! He is about 80 pounds of wiggly energy and adventurous spirit.

He was waiting for a home for a long time in a rural shelter but was recently moved to Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. He is already a hit with the team and will be great for an active family and is good with some other dogs.

This weekend, only adoption fees for adult dogs and cats, like Albert, are just $14.

