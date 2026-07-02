Pet of the Week, "Baby" is the perfect pet for this Independence Day

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society; this week, it is four-year-old Shepherd Baby's turn in the spotlight!

She came to Woods Humane Society last week and has quickly grabbed the hearts of the volunteers and staff at the shelter.

She is very well trained, knows sit, down, paw, speak, and many more tricks. She is great on leash and has made many doggie friends; plus, she loves cuddles and to be around people.

Because of her training, she can jump right into a family and make the perfect companion this 4th of July.

She will be available for adoption from Noon to 4 p.m. each day at the Woods Humane Society Shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo. One note, though: both Woods and the County shelter are closed on Saturday for the 4th of July.

Full details on her can be found here!