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Pet of the Week, Chester, is the ultimate adventure buddy

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is Chester's turn in the spotlight!
Pet of the Week: Chester
Woods Humane Society
Pet of the Week: Chester
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Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is Chester's turn in the spotlight!

He is a sweet six year old German Shepherd who loves to smell around and go on adventures.

Volunteers say he is easy on a leash and knows a few commands. He loves treats, has made some doggie friends and he is very loyal!

He came to Woods recently from a rural shelter where he was overlooked for five years. Now at Woods he is hoping to find his forever home!

Thanks to a generous community member his adoption fees have already been paid!

He is available at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo from Noon to 4 p.m. daily.

Full details on Chester can be found here!

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