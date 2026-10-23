Pet of the Week Churro is the perfect treat for fall

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is Churro's turn in the spotlight!

This big boy is as sweet as his name, and at 120 pounds he is a gentle giant. He loves people and is treat motivated.

He likes learning new things and does great on adventures.

Full details on Churro can be found here!

Now is a great time to adopt because through Sunday all adoptable animals are half price thanks to a promotion surrounding the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival! If you want to head to the festival you can head to the Woods Humane Society Shelter in San Luis Obispo from Noon to 3 p.m. for all kinds of Halloween fun including a pet costume contest, games, vendors and more.

Click here for information about the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival!