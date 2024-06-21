Pet of the week Dolly Purrton is a star searching for a home

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society! This week it is time for an adorable kitty who shares a name with the Smoky Mountain Songbird!

This is Dolly Purrton, a sweet nearly three year old kitty who is ready to get out of the 9 to 5 shelter life.

After transferring to Woods from another shelter with a litter of kittens she is now ready for her forever home. She is eager to seek out affection and would love a family to play with.

There is still time to get her fee waived during the last few days of the Woods Humane Society Catchella promotion. She will be available at 11 a.m. Friday at the Woods Humane Society cattery just two doors (towns) down in Atascadero.

