Pet of the Week Eva has lost weight and is now ready for her forever home

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is eight year old Eva's turn in the spotlight!

She is eight years old and was transferred from the SLO County Animal Services Shelter in July. When she arrived she was just over 100 lbs and struggled to move.

In the few months since the she has lost 15 lbs and is moving around more every day. She has a long way to go before reaching her goal weight but is now healthy enough to find her forever home.

Despite her size she is eager to participate, go on walks, and accompany anyone on an adventure. This has made her a staff and volunteer favorite and will do great in an active home.

She is available from the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m. daily.

Full details on Eva can be found here!