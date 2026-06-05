Pet of the week Max, is helping us celebrate California Adopt a Pet Day

Every Friday, we feature an available animal from local animal shelters. This week it is four-year-old Max's turn in the spotlight!

This American Bulldog mix is house-trained, has lived with other dogs, and makes friends with most dogs quickly.

He is a gentle giant, and at 85 pounds, he is a whole lot of love.

He is a volunteer and staff favorite, and when asked, they are surprised he has been in the shelter for nearly a year.

He will be available today from the Woods Humane Society Shelter off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo from Noon to 4 p.m.

Click here for information on Max!

It is a great time to adopt because Saturday is California Adopt a Pet Day! All day, the shelters will be offering fee-waived adoptions of all pets. They let us know that both Woods and the SLO County Animal Services Shelter are full and are in need of adopters soon!

Click here for more information on California Adopt a Pet Day!