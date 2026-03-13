Pet of the week Penny Can is looking for luck this 'St. Petrick's Day'

Every week we feature an adoptable animal from Woods Humane Society. This week Meteorologist Vivian Rennie headed to the North County Cattery to meet Penny Can.

She is about 12 years old and is a muted calico Manx who has beautiful green eyes.

She will do best in a quiet home with lots of spots to take a nap or lounge in the sun. She has been at the shelter for a couple of weeks and she is not loving the other cats there but does well with people.

Now is a great time to adopt from Woods Humane Society because all adoptions are just $70 as part of the St. Petricks day O'Doption special.

The promotion runs from March 13th through March 17th at both Woods Humane Society locations.