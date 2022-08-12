Pet of the Week Romauldo is looking for a family with cuddles to spare

Woods Humane Society is celebrating "dogust" all month long with a focus on pets that have been in the shelter for more than 30 days, including this week's pet of the week, a 7-year-old (and cuddly) mixed breed named Romauldo.

We chatted with Robin Coleman from Woods Humane Society to meet this shining shelter star! She told us, "Romualdo loves butt scratches. he loves being with people. He has been with us for a little while and he is now fee waved, he's part of our dogust fee waved dogs. He's been with us for over 30 days."

Romauldo has captured the hearts of staff and volunteers at Woods Humane Society. Coleman continued "he's a seven-year-old mixed breed here at Woods. He absolutely loves attention and affection. He is more than ready for a forever home. come on in to meet him at Woods, if you can open up your heart and your home to Romauldo."

Romauldo is good with most people and loves to play in groups.

He is fee is waved as part of Woods humane society's Dogust promotion that celebrates national shelter pet birthday. There are many other pets that have been with woods for more than 30 days including last week's pets of the week Snowy and Sherlock, a bonded pair of senior huskies still looking for a home together. Check out more information about the pair at this link.

Woods Humane Society opens at noon for adoptions and more information on the pets currently available and how to adopt them can be found at this link.