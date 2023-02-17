Pet of the Week Roxy may be shy but will be a great addition to a Central Coast Family

It is Friday and that means it is time to introduce you to our pet of the week. This week our pet of the week is Roxy, a four year old cat who you may have to search for but will be a great addition to a Central Coast family.

We sat down with Robin Coleman and our Pet of the Week Roxy to find out more.

Coleman said "as you can tell, she's a little shy, a little timid. She's getting overlooked here at the shelter because she's usually hiding out under here. We feel so sorry for her. She was the only cat left on Tuesday on Valentine's Day. After our promotion, we were able to find so many cats and dogs homes, but Roxy is still here, waiting for her forever home. She was an owner surrender. They were moving and unfortunately could not take her into their new housing. So she's, of course, heartbroken. It's a little stressful for cats who have been in a home environment, so we're trying to make friends with her and she's really sweet once she warms up to you. "

Coleman elaborated, "She likes pets. She actually kind of melts into you. She likes her little licking treats, and she does like to use a scratcher and play with some toys once she's comfortable. But you'll find her here hiding out at Woods in San Luis Obispo. We would love to find her her forever home. She's a four year old sweet little kitty who just really needs to get out of the shelter. So give her a chance and just maybe fall in love with our pet of the week, Roxy."

Roxy will be available at noon today for adoption at the Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo and she is fee sponsored.

We also have an exiting update, 116 pets found homes during the Valentines Day adoption promotion, including Amy, our pet of the week last week. She went home with a family and has already formed a strong bond with their daughter.

For more information on our pet of the week or the other available pets visit this link!