Pet of the week Sky is a beauty and is looking for his forever home

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the week. This week we introduce you to a real beauty. Sky is a 2-year-old collie, Aussie mix who can’t wait for a forever home here on the central coast.

We sat down with Robin Coleman and our Pet of the Week Sky to learn more.

Coleman said, "This gorgeous guy is sky. What a beauty he is. We call him a real looker around here. He is just a two-year-old rough collie mix. Might have some Aussie in him. He actually ended up wandering in an elementary school playground back in September and Woods actually was there doing a different transport. We didn't have room for him then, but when we went back about a month later, he was still there."

Coleman continued, "He's really stressed out in a shelter, so we brought him here to Woods. We're trying to keep him happy, working with our trainers and volunteers, taking him out for lots of walks and playtime agility. But most of all, he's just desperate to be with a person. So we're hanging out with him today, featuring him here, and hoping his forever family is watching. He would love to go into a home. It's very stressful here for him. So let's get this guy out of here and start a new life. He's probably never been to the beach or on a hike, so let's make that happen for him. We really are getting our hearts broken by seeing him waiting almost six months for his forever home. Let's get this guy a new family. Come on out and meet him."

There is an adoption promo going on right now through April 2nd where all pets are just a $50 adoption fee. Coleman continued, "he would love to meet you. Maybe you can fall in love with your new best friend here at Woods."

Sky will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

Additionally, woods humane society has seen a more than 200% increase in the number of puppies brought to them so far this season as well as a large increase in the number of kittens. To meet them or to volunteer to help check out this information.

