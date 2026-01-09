Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pet of the Week, Sugar Muffin is as sweet as her name suggests

Every week we feature an available animal from local shelters, this week it is Sugar Muffin's turn in the spotlight.
Just like her name suggests she is a sweet treat and looking for her forever from Woods Humane Society.

She is seven years old and is a beautiful Muted Calico Domestic Longhair. She weighs about ten pounds and will do best as an indoor cat and the only pet in the home.

She loves people and will walk right up to any visitor to her room.

You can stop by the Woods Humane Society Shelter off of Oklahoma Ave today from noon to 4 p.m. to meet this sweet girl!

Click here for full details on Sugar Muffin!

