Pet of the week Sunny loves to bask in the sun, just like his name suggests

Every Friday we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society as our Pet of the week. This week we introduce you to Sunny who just like his name suggests loves to spend time basking in the sunlight outside and who is looking for a sun spot of his own here on the Central Coast.

We found a spot in the sun and chatted with Robin Coleman to find out more.

Coleman said, "this is our pet of the week, Sunny, his favorite thing to do is lay here in the sun. Often you can find him here laying on our patio, watching the world go by. He's a real sweetheart. He's definitely a staff volunteer and one of our youth volunteer favorites. They swear he can say hello and he loves to climb in your lap. He's a really sweetie."

Coleman continued, "I love his little crinkly crook of an ear it's probably my favorite thing about him. But he is a real awesome, cool cat. I would love for you to come out and meet him. He's hanging out here at Woods with some of his cat friends here in one of our big, nice rooms."

Sunny was brought to Woods by a good Samaritan who found him abandoned by a neighbor. She took him in, made an appointment to bring to the shelter and even wrote a note about him. The note said "Sunny loves to sit in my lap and have his head, chin and neck scratched. He loves to eat dry food and he's been getting a lot since I found him very skinny. He loves to go in his cardboard box in sunny talks a lot. He's very affectionate. And training was very easy with him. We would love to find him his new forever home."

Sunny will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. Additionally Sky, our Pet of the Week last week is still looking for a home. Check out more about him at this link!

For more information check out this link.

