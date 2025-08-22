Pet of the Week, Tootsie is filled with spunk, even at ten years old

There are lots of pets waiting for their forever homes across the central coast, and today we are introducing you to one of them!

This is Tootsie, a ten-year-old long-coated chihuahua who is looking for a comfy lap to spend her next chapter in.

She was transferred from the SLO County Animal Services Shelter a month ago. Now at Woods, the team says that she is loyal, cuddly, and once she likes you will beg for belly rubs.

She recently visited the vets for some dental work and despite her lack of teeth still has a cute smile.

Visit her today from noon to four pm at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue to meet this sweet girl.

