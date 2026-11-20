Every week we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society. This week it is Zac's turn in the spotlight!

He is a ten year old boxer who is looking for his forever family. The team at Woods describes him as a total butterball of love who is excited to spend time with people.

He is house trained and knows some commands including shake.

Time spent napping on his dog bed or on an adventure are his favorite things. You can meet him today at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma ave in San Luis Obispo today!

Click here for full details on Zac!

Now is a great time to adopt because it is Adopt a Senior Pet Month! Through the end of November all pets over 7 years old are fee waived!