Petition started to prevent possible change in visiting hours at Santa Maria Cemetery

Rumors surrounding the Santa Maria Cemetery over cut visitation hours have locals concerned.

One regular visitor was devastated, as his mother passed just weeks ago.

"My mom and I were really, really close, and I would be here every day if I could but time won't allow that," explained Adolf Pineda.

Being a full-time student, and having a part-time job already makes it difficult for him but with reduced hours it would be even harder.

"People get off work late, and it's easier to visit on the weekends, so they should be able to come whenever they want they're paying to have their loved ones here," said Fernando Orozco, Pineda's friend.

The two plan to have as many people as possible sign the petition to get their message across.

We reached out to the Santa Maria Cemetery District several times but they declined to comment

The manager could neither confirm nor deny the rumors but said he would reach out to the board for directors for more information.

