Pets of the week: Maybelline and Kiva looking for their forever homes

Every week, we feature available animals from area shelters.

Today, it is time to introduce you to Maybelline! She is a 12-year-old Maltese who is sweet and can't wait to find her people.

She loves nothing more than sitting on a lap. She does well on walks, in the car, and on adventures as long as she is with people.

She has lived with other dogs and cats plus she is house trained.

She recently had a dental procedure, so she is all cleared from the medical team to find her forever home!

Click here for information on Maybelline, from Woods Humane Society.

We have a special treat today, a second featured pet! This is Kiva from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. She is about two years old and was found on Highway 1 in late March.

She is a gold Shiba Inu, Queensland Heeler mix, and loves to run, play, and do tricks!

Click here for information on Kiva, from the SLO County Animal Services Center.