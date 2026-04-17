Pets of the week Mister and Bingo will be great additions to Central Coast homes

Every week we feature available animals from area shelters. This week, we have two featured animals!

First up is Mister, from Woods Humane Society! He is about four years old and came from the county shelter in March. Within days of his arrival at the shelter, he was a staff and volunteer favorite.

He loves to sit on laps, have treats, and relax. He is talkative and has a beautiful meow.

Click here for full details on Mister from Woods Humane Society!

Our second pet of the week Bingo, from the San Luis Obispo Animal Services Shelter, was adopted, so he is no longer available, but he is so cute. Here is some information on him anyway!

He is a two-year-old Queensland Heeler mix who was found as a stray but has been at the shelter since February. He loves to play, do tricks and cuddle! We are so happy for the family that he went home with!