Pets of the Week Odin and Odis are similar in more ways than just their names

There are pets all across the Central Coast searching for their forever homes, today we are introducing you to two of them!

First up is Odis, from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter!

He is a three year old lab pit mix who is known to smile at all the new people he meets! He is good with other dogs he comes into contact with and does well in a kennel. His favorite things are time with his people, hanging out in the water and catching a ball. The team at the shelter say that they haven't found anything he doesn't like and that he will be a great addition to any family.

Click on this link to meet Odis!

Now turning our attention just down the road to the woods humane society shelter for Odin!

This five year old fluffy husky comes in at a whopping 94 pounds of love! He is playful and does well with kids, cats and other dogs. He loves a car ride, adventure, or a cuddle.

Click this link to meet Odin!