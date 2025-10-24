Pets of the Week Pineapple and Goofy are celebrating spooky season

Every week, we feature available animals from local animal shelters. This week brings double trouble, plus a fun way for community members to support the shelters!

First up is Pineapple from Woods Humane Society. He is an 11-month-old Pointer mix who loves making new doggie friends. He still has all of the goofy puppy charm and loves an adventure. He will do best in an active home that can help him learn his manners and fun tricks. He is half off adoption fees through Saturday.

Click here for information on Pineapple!

Turning just down the road to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter, this is Goofy, a ten month old Siberian Husky. He came to the shelter as a stray who was brought in and never claimed. He loves to play with other dogs and has a lot of energy. He is also half off adoption fees through Saturday.

Click here for information on Goofy!

This weekend, both shelters are teaming up for the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival! From noon to 3 p.m., the Woods Humane Society shelter will host a pet costume contest, adoptable dog showcase, vendors and more! Click here for info on the festival.