Pets of the Week: rabbits right out of a nursery rhyme and a senior sweetheart

Every week we feature adoptable animals from across the Central Coast! This week we have a combination of pets you are sure to love.

First up are a set of four rabbits who hopped right out of a nursery rhyme. These eight week old shorthaired rabbits, Eenie, Meenie, Miney, and Mo are all available from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter. They were surrendered by their owner and are just $10 each to adopt.

Click here for details on Eenie, Meenie, Miney, and Mo.

Now turning our attention just down the road to Woods Humane Society.

This is Zee, an 8-year-old Mastiff/boxer mix with a heart as big as his paws! He loves adventures, relaxation and being around his people.

Plus he is fee waived as part of senior pet month!

Click this link to meet Zee!