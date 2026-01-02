Pets of the week, Spike and Ivan, are looking for homes in the new year

Every week, we feature available pets at local shelters. Today, we have two long-time shelter residents looking for their forever homes!

First up is Spike, a staff favorite from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Center. He is a sweet four-year-old Kelpie mix who was surrendered by his owner back in April because of a housing issue.

He is good with other dogs, kids, and even with non-aggressive cats. He loves to go on adventures, play games, and cuddle.

Click here for information on Spike.

Now, turning our attention just down the road to the Woods Humane Society shelter.

This is Ivan, a one-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. He has been at the shelter since March and is struggling with shelter life.

He can be a little shy at first but once he gets to know you, he is goofy and shows off his puppy-like personality.

He has made a lot of doggie friends at Woods and the team hopes he finds a home soon.

Click here for information on Ivan!