PG&E has electric and vegetation management crews on standby ahead of storm

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is preparing for the anticipated storm scheduled to hit the Central Coast and Northern California on Sunday.

Ahead of the rainfall, PG&E had vegetation-management crews working to keep trees away from power lines.

“The rain and snow from this October storm will bring much-needed relief to the drought-parched portions of our state,” said Mark Quinlan, a PG&E Vice President and Incident Commander. “But, along with the heavy winds, it will also cause power outages.”

PG&E announced they will have more than 500 electric and vegetation management crews on call across the Central Coast and Northern California to respond to any outages caused by the rainfall.

The company will also be monitoring any potential debris flows.

For safety tips in regards to the storm, customers can visit: Emergency Preparedness (pge.com)