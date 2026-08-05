PG&E launching a new infrared drone program

PG&E is launching a new infrared drone program.

Pilots are now operating drones equipped with infrared and UV technology to detect potential issues on the power lines before an outage occurs.

This tool is also used to prevent wildfires by using infrared technology to spot "hot spots" on the system that can indicate damage that cannot be seen by the naked eye.

The company says these drone inspections happen year round but become especially important in the summer months.

The drones can cover 3 to 5 miles worth of poles and power lines in a day.

PG&E says these drones are only looking at company electrical assets and will not look at other things like houses and backyards.

These drone flights only happen during daylight hours and during good weather.