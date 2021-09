A power outage reported Thursday morning has left 223 PG&E customers without electricity.

The outage affected homes in and around Santa Margarita, in northern San Luis Obispo county.

Power is estimated to be restored around 1:30 p.m.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.

This outage in North San Luis Obispo County is the fifth PG&E power outage to affect the area since Sept. 7. The largest outage, recorded Sept. 12, affected over 3,000 customers in Atascadero.