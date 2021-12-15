PG&E responds to 60+ local power outages during storm

The storm that moved across the region Monday night has died down, giving PG&E time to catch up on repairs.

At the height of the storm, there were several large outages, mainly affecting the San Luis Obispo area, as a result of the 40 mph winds and intense rainfall.

Since the wind and rain combination has finally subsided, it has made equipment repair easier for the utility.

PG&E representative Mark Mesesean says it's usually not just the rain that does damage to equipment but the high-speed winds.

"We ask our customers to be patient because when we get weather like this, outages happen a little more frequently and sometimes it takes a little bit longer to respond," said Mark Mesesan, PG&E Communication Representative.

In the past two days, PG&E has responded to 68 outages in the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county areas, affecting thousands of customers.

Luckily, they say they are prepared for this type of situation and have been responding rapidly to each.

"We basically are ready for this kind of storm to occur. We strategize by making sure all of our people are in strategic locations to be able to respond to outages quickly and safely and that’s basically how it's been the past couple of days," explained Mesesan.

Outage times vary based on the type, but the company prioritizes those affecting the most customers.

PG&E reported that as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 90 percent of the 247,000 customers who lost power across California have been restored.