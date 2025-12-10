PG&E to conduct drone inspections over parts of Central Coast

People in Nipomo and parts of northern Santa Barbara County may see drones overhead in the next three weeks.

PG&E says crews will be using the technology in various areas across the state to take pictures of equipment “to help spot and fix potential issues ahead of winter storms.”

The utility company states its drone team will be focusing on power lines and power poles in “hard-to-reach areas.”

WATCH: PG&E drones take flight for safer, smarter inspections

PG&E drones take flight for safer, smarter inspections

The photos taken will then be analyzed by a PG&E inspection team to determine whether any work needs to be done in an attempt to prevent future outages. Inspections take an estimated 10-45 minutes at each location.

PG&E states the drones are only taking photos of PG&E equipment, not of homes or other property.

PG&E adds that power will not be impacted during the drone inspections, which will take place during the day.

Along with Nipomo, work is expected to happen locally in Lompoc, west Santa Maria and Orcutt.

Customers with questions can call 1-877-295-4949 for more information.