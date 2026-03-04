PG&E to host virtual briefing promoting utility scam awareness

PG&E is partnering with the FTC and local law agencies to discuss reported scams across Central Coast communities and share ways to look out for them.

Today, there will be a virtual media briefing on the latest tactics scammers are using, red flags and tips on what to do if you ever fall victim.

According to PG&E, customers lost over $300,000 to utility scammers in 2025. 600 incidents were reported overall.

The virtual media roundtable comes during National Consumer Protection Week (March 2-8), promoting awareness of scams targeting utility customers and Californians in general.