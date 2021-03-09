Pile burning scheduled near Figueroa Mountain

A prescribed pile burning of one to ten treated acres is beginning Monday near Figueroa Mountain.

An additional series of burns on slash from felled dead trees and brush will occur through April.

The burning will take place near Figueroa Mountain and various other forest locations.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Los Padres National Forest with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

The series of one-day pile burning will take place in order to reduce the risk of wildfire.

Prescribed, or planned, fires generally burn less intensely than wildfires.

Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

Once meteorological conditions are deemed highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

The burn will depend on if the weather as well as the air quality conditions are favorable for smoke dispersal.

The burn will be rescheduled if the conditions are deemed undesirable.

To find a burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website:

https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php [ourair.us20.list-manage.com]