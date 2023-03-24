Piles of debris washed onto the beach by Morro Creek

If you go to the beach in Morro Bay right by Morro Creek, you may be surprised at what you can find.

With all this constant rain, all sorts of items have washed down toward the ocean.

“It’s crazy. I’ve never seen it like this before,” said Jody Klaren, who was visiting Morro Bay on Thursday.

The area where Morro Creek meets the beach is littered with tree limbs, boards, and other debris.

“It kind of isn't a beach; there’s no sand really,” said Shelly Joller, who lives in Los Osos.

Morro Bay has been one of the hardest-hit areas since the storm on Jan.9, 2023.

With Morro Creek overflowing, household items were carried away.

A drone shot from Feb. 21, 2023, shows some debris on the beach but with more rain since then, things have changed.

“Right now, debris as far as like wooden stuff,” described Joller. “That was definitely shocking. ”

For some people, a visit to the beach has become a scavenger hunt. One man said he has been there eight times since the Jan. 9 storm.

“Collect things that I find are interesting, like some wood here and some nice-looking driftwood and just enjoying it. This is like a treasure trove of stuff," he said. “Stuff I've seen, you know, there's been a washing machine down here, there's been a dryer, a refrigerator, lots of tires, cinder blocks. For some reason, they were mixed in here... things that you wouldn't think would get upshore. ”

The City of Morro Bay told KSBY News they believe the debris came from the creek. Something that normally occurs during heavy rains.

“The City’s storm-related cleanup activities are focused on cleaning up the Main Street area at this time,” Gregory Kwolek, City of Morro Bay Public Works Director, said in a statement. “After we’re finished there, we’ll evaluate what cleanup efforts could be needed at the beach.”

Visitors are nonetheless curious and excited.

“I've seen some posts online of things people have built and stuff,” Joller added.

“We’re going to go and treasure hunt and see what we can find,” Klaren said.

