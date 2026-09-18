Pilot, our Pet of the Week is flying into our hearts

Every week we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society. This week it is husky-mix pilot's turn in the spotlight!

Pilot is always excited for an adventure and as a husky mix he is very vocal and opinionated.

He came to San Luis Obispo County from a Santa Barbara County shelter where he was being overlooked so the team at Woods took him in to showcase his adorable nature and get him a forever home!

He is a year and a half old and at 90 pounds is a whole lot of fun! He has made doggie friends and knows sit, down and several other tricks. The team at Woods says that he is very eager to learn and loves to spend time playing with people

He will do best in a home that is active and up for an adventure.

He is available for adoption daily from noon to 4 p.m. at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo!

Full details on Pilot can be found here!