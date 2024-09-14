Pioneer Valley High School principal placed on administrative leave

Pioneer Valley High School’s principal is on administrative leave.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District confirmed to KSBY Friday that Shanda Herrera “has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.’’

The district did not elaborate on the investigation, when it began or if it’s related to a previous 45-day notice of unprofessional conduct issued to Herrera on June 7.

In response to a records request submitted to the district by KSBY and other local media outlets, Herrera filed a lawsuit on July 29, attempting to block the release of the 45-day notice, claiming the letter was part of the principal’s personnel records and exempt from disclosure.

A Santa Maria judge ultimately ruled to allow the release of the letter, with some approved redactions.

The letter mentioned the district had determined conduct by Herrera violated district policy, “failing to live up to the district’s standards.”

The documents also showed communication sent by Herrera to undisclosed district staff mentioning she would not be allowing certain students to return to the high school for a fifth year in an effort to not impact the school’s 2024 graduation rate and another to Herrera by the district in response to a text message she reportedly sent from a district phone number that the district stated, “violates Board Policy and is inconsistent with the culture and expectations of the District.”

District spokesperson Kenny Klein on Friday told KSBY, “The decision to place an employee on administrative leave does not reflect any determination about the merits of the allegations. The allegations will be promptly investigated by a third-party investigator to ensure that the process is fair, thorough, and as prompt as possible and that the process respects the rights of all involved. Given that this involves a confidential employee matter, I cannot provide any further details.”

KSBY reached out to Herrera’s attorney on Friday for comment on her being placed on leave but has not yet heard back.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

