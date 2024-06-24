Pismo Beach becomes a cool escape for visitors who reside in the inland valleys

On Sunday at Pismo Beach, many people from the inland valley shared the same thoughts on scorching temperatures.

“Hot, very hot, it’s probably hitting the hundreds," Camil Silva, a Bakersfield resident told me.

While Ariana Figuroa a Fresno resident said; “Yeah it was 109 in Fresno yesterday,"

Pismo Beach has become a hot spot to cool off.

Many were prepared to spend the whole day by the ocean breeze, bringing carts filled with all the essentials.

“We have the beach chairs, boogie board, and then, the cart, we just packed our drinks...and now we’re ready for the beach!” Glen Rhodes, a Cambell resident told me.

Sunday morning saw not only crowded roads but also a busy pier filled with visitors.

I made my way to find out what they were doing.

“I didn't even know that there would be whales out here, but it's a fun surprise," Figuroa said.

Locals also came by to visit the whales this weekend.

“They're out here in abundance...It's wonderful." Don Lewis, a Grover Beach resident said. "You can see all the people at the end of the pier. They're out just enjoying it.”

Some businesses I spoke with, have reported a surge in sales, especially for sweet treats.

“We have lines start way back here and sometimes they go out the door, it gets pretty busy…” Ryan Branes, Manager of Pismo Yogurt said.

“We got 4 or 5 registers running..." Kori Gomez, Manager at Hot Licks Candy Store tells me.

She's learned from years in business that their staff has to be fully equipped for the summer spike, something she says they’re already seeing.

“They know when it's go-time and they step into place and they keep ringing things up, constantly restocking…” Gomez said.

As businesses brace for the busy season, visitors are eager to enjoy their outings.

“We're going to walk the pier, probably be on the beach for a little bit, and then head back home to 108 weather," Figuroa said.