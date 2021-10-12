Pismo Beach celebrates 75th birthday with Gala and Clam Festival

The City of Pismo Beach’s 75th Anniversary gala will be held at Pismo Beach Plaza on Friday, Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It is a kick off for the annual Clam Festival.

The event will include a 75th anniversary show and presentation of the city throughout the years, a Wine & Beer Cocktail Hour, a gourmet dinner, a firework show, as well as dancing.

The Clam Festival will take place at Pismo Beach pier on Oct. 16 and 17.

This year's event includes a Chowder Cookoff, live entertainment, parade, wine and brews, and more.

Both events will be complying with COVID- 19 protocols encouraging masks and social distancing.