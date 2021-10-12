Watch
Pismo Beach celebrates 75th birthday with Gala and Clam Festival

KSBY News
The City of Pismo Beach Recreation Division puts on the 12th Annual Pacific Breeze Concerts at Pismo Beach Rotary Amphitheater.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 17:36:49-04

The City of Pismo Beach’s 75th Anniversary gala will be held at Pismo Beach Plaza on Friday, Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It is a kick off for the annual Clam Festival.

The event will include a 75th anniversary show and presentation of the city throughout the years, a Wine & Beer Cocktail Hour, a gourmet dinner, a firework show, as well as dancing.

The Clam Festival will take place at Pismo Beach pier on Oct. 16 and 17.

This year's event includes a Chowder Cookoff, live entertainment, parade, wine and brews, and more.

Both events will be complying with COVID- 19 protocols encouraging masks and social distancing.

