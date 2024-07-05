Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club kicks off Independence Day with pancake breakfast

The Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club started off the Fourth of July with a pancake breakfast where veterans ate for free.

The money spent by non-veterans funded the free meals for those who have served as well as those unable to pay.

Breakfast consisted of pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee served by City Council members.

Retired U.S. Army member Alexander Luque said, “I look forward to July 4th and coming to the pancake breakfast and socializing with fellow vets and their families. It means a lot to me because it's the Fourth of July."