Pismo Beach Pier closed due to high surf and windy conditions

The City of Pismo Beach anticipates the pier closure to go on for at least 24 hours. They said they are fully staffed to respond to potential downed trees and power lines.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 04, 2023
With the mix of high surf and strong winds, the City of Pismo Beach decided to close down the pier at noon Wednesday to ensure public safety.

KSBY News stopped by earlier today and found a fairly empty pier with only a couple of people walking around.

The pier was gated off with a sign alerting of a high surf advisory.

The Pismo Beach slides were also taped off, and there were signs warning of dangerous beach conditions throughout coastal access points.

The city has been working behind the scenes to prepare for this storm.

“Our public works crews have been making sure that all of the storm drain catch basins are clear of debris, making sure that all of the equipment is in place, all of our generators have been topped off, all of our city vehicles are fueled, and we’ve made sure that all of the coastal access points where water tends to accumulate has been cleared,” explained Pismo Beach Assistant City Manager Jorge Garcia.

The City of Pismo Beach anticipates the pier will be closed for at least 24 hours. They said they are fully staffed to respond to potential downed trees and power lines.

