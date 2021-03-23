Pismo Beach Planning Commission to review proposal for vacant Shell Beach building

UPDATE: The planning commission voted 3-2 Tuesday night to approve the project.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Pismo Beach Planning Commission is set to review a proposal for the future plans surrounding a vacant Shell Beach structure.

The vacant building, located at 401 Shell Beach Road, was previously a Del’s Pizzeria before ownership moved to Price Street.

Despite being vacant for several years, plans have yet to be approved for the future of the location.

Pacific Coastal Properties has applied to turn the location into a residential and commercial building.

Pismo Beach Management Services Director Jorge Garcia said, “Last year, the applicant submitted one particular design and it went to the planning commission and was denied.”

Despite initial denial, the case will be heard once again Tuesday by the planning commission.

Garcia said, “City council, rather than denying the project outright, wanted the developers to take another look at it.”

RRM Design Group, partners of Pacific Coastal Properties, has worked with the commission and the community to strengthen the proposal.

RRM Design Group Manager of Architecture Randy Russom said, “A project like this goes back five years of evolving design. What you see now is an evolution of what we had a year ago.”

RRM Design Group Principal Debbie Rudd said, “We went out and met with the community and got a lot of feedback. We changed the project to respond to the community’s feedback.”

The adjusted proposal would now include both commercial and residential space while adding 32 parking spots.

Garcia said, “At this time, staffing is recommending approval of the projects because it meets all of those criteria.”

Construction planning will be the following step if the proposal is approved.

Garcia said, “We’re hopeful we can put together a project that will work with the developers and architects in order to make sure that the right project is submitted and constructed and that they can be successful.”

The Pismo Beach Planning Commission will hear the proposal Tuesday at 6 p.m.

