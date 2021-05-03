Pismo Beach rescinds offers to purchase homes for parking project

The City of Pismo Beach says it has rescinded its offers to purchase two properties on Main Street that would have been used for a public parking lot.

The owners and tenants of 320-334 Main Street were opposed to the idea, saying they don’t want to move and there's nothing the city could offer in a compensation and relocation plan that would be comparable to their current properties.

City officials say because the owners were not interested in selling and they could not come to an amicable purchase, they are no longer seeking to buy those properties.