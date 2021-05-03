Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pismo Beach rescinds offers to purchase homes for parking project

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
689G2091.MOV.22_57_02_10.Still001.jpg
Posted at 12:51 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 15:54:04-04

The City of Pismo Beach says it has rescinded its offers to purchase two properties on Main Street that would have been used for a public parking lot.

The owners and tenants of 320-334 Main Street were opposed to the idea, saying they don’t want to move and there's nothing the city could offer in a compensation and relocation plan that would be comparable to their current properties.

City officials say because the owners were not interested in selling and they could not come to an amicable purchase, they are no longer seeking to buy those properties.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7