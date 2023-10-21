Plan for extensive marine sanctuary off Central Coast is in final stages. Your input decides what it protects

We’re coming up on the last few days to submit public comments for the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

It's a plan that, if approved, would establish a marine sanctuary along over 100 miles of Central Coast coastline to protect the region's vital marine ecosystems while supporting ocean-dependent economies, among other things, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) webpage detailing the plan.

The proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, as of now, does not include Morro Bay. It's an area that, in addition to being critical to migrating whales and other wildlife, is of profound importance to the Northern Chumash Tribal Council, which is leading the campaign for the sanctuary.

That campaign has been going on for 10 years and is in the final stages.

The agency’s preferred sanctuary map encompasses around 5,617 square miles from Montaña de Oro to Naples, Calif., along the Gaviota coastline.

The original map proposed by the Northern Chumash Tribal Council covers 7,600 square miles and bumps up against the boundary of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary in the area of Cambria.

With the deadline to submit public comment quickly approaching, some community members are working to change the NOAA's mind.

A draft proposal released in August by the NOAA initiated a 60-day comment period. You can view the draft proposal and provide comment on the administration's website.

“This is the last time the public can weigh in if we get a sanctuary and ultimately what that sanctuary will look like,” Ginna Patchen said, who is the campaign manager of the Proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. “And then it will hopefully be a little less than a year before we have a sanctuary designated off the Central Coast here,” Patchen said.

October 25 is the last day for public comment. The ultimate decision of where the sanctuary boundaries reside is up to the NOAA.

“It is absolutely in need of protection,” Andrew Christie said. Christie is part of the group that first proposal draft to send to the NOAA. “It would be the end of a very long road and it would be a successful conclusion to a very long campaign,” he said.

Paul Michael, regional policy coordinator for the National Marine Sanctuaries explains what NOAA seeks during the 60-day comment period.

“One is that level of development of subsea energy cables is really necessary," Michael said. "And two, are there opportunities for us to protect the area that may be excluded by this agency preferred by the various tribal bans working together."

Patchen said the sanctuary will benefit all.

“It not only makes our ocean healthier by banning things like offshore drilling and toxic waste dumping," Patchen said. "But it also benefits the community by giving us a voice in the management of our ocean."

Patchen said they do not have access to every comment and have not read through them yet, but as of right now, they have seen over 85% of the comments showing their support.

If you want to participate and support, you can sign a petition or write a personal letter.