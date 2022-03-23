Planned burn ignites 250 acres near Creston starting Wednesday

250 acres of vegetation are set to be ignited in planned burns CAL FIRE SLO is conducting near Creston.

The burn area runs along the east side of Hwy 229, between Hwy 58 and the town of Creston in north San Luis Obispo County.

Officials say smoke will be visible in Creston and nearby areas while the burns continue for ten days beginning Wednesday.

The planned burns are part of the Webster Vegetation Management Project, a CAL FIRE project which began in Dec. 2019, that aims to protect nearby communities from fire by reducing dry, dense chaparral in the area.

Webster VMP burning begins today near Creston. Smoke may be visible for approximately two weeks. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/8Ki1TPVAue — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 23, 2022

CAL FIRE SLO crews and engines will be on site while the burns are in progress.

338 acres of chaparral were burned in December 2021 as part of the Webster project.