Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Planned burn ignites 250 acres near Creston starting Wednesday

webster fire creston 3-23-22.jpg
CAL FIRE SLO
The planned burn near Creston is part of CAL FIRE's Webster Vegetation Management Project. It will run for 10 days beginning on Wednesday, March 23.
webster fire creston 3-23-22.jpg
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 15:56:03-04

250 acres of vegetation are set to be ignited in planned burns CAL FIRE SLO is conducting near Creston.

The burn area runs along the east side of Hwy 229, between Hwy 58 and the town of Creston in north San Luis Obispo County.

Officials say smoke will be visible in Creston and nearby areas while the burns continue for ten days beginning Wednesday.

The planned burns are part of the Webster Vegetation Management Project, a CAL FIRE project which began in Dec. 2019, that aims to protect nearby communities from fire by reducing dry, dense chaparral in the area.

CAL FIRE SLO crews and engines will be on site while the burns are in progress.

338 acres of chaparral were burned in December 2021 as part of the Webster project.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png