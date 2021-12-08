Watch
338-acre prescribed burn in progress near Creston

CAL FIRE SLO
By about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, CAL FIRE crews had started conducting a 338-acre prescribed burn in north San Luis Obispo County.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Dec 08, 2021
On Wednesday morning, CAL FIRE crews were on site of a prescribed burn in North San Luis Obispo that is set to continue through the day.

338 acres of grassland and brush along the east side of Hwy 229 will be ignited in the planned burn, which aims to reduce wild fire risk in the area.

CAL FIRE officials said that smoke from the fire will be visible in the nearby areas.

The burn is part of the Webster Vegetation Management Project, which aims to protect Creston, Parkhill, Santa Margarita and Atascadero communities in San Luis Obispo County.

The prescribed burn was scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. and will finish by 6 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO said in a release.

