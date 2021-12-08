338-acre prescribed burn in progress near Creston

On Wednesday morning, CAL FIRE crews were on site of a prescribed burn in North San Luis Obispo that is set to continue through the day.

338 acres of grassland and brush along the east side of Hwy 229 will be ignited in the planned burn, which aims to reduce wild fire risk in the area.

CAL FIRE officials said that smoke from the fire will be visible in the nearby areas.

PRESCRIBED BURNING: Hwy 229 between Hwy 58 and the town of Creston. The final 338 acres of the Webster VMP will be burned today. Smoke will be visible in the surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/UXHXxsppGY — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) December 8, 2021

The burn is part of the Webster Vegetation Management Project, which aims to protect Creston, Parkhill, Santa Margarita and Atascadero communities in San Luis Obispo County.

The prescribed burn was scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. and will finish by 6 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO said in a release.