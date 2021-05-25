Planning Commission holding EIR scoping meeting for The Landing Paso Robles

A Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting on the Environmental Impact Report for the proposed reuse of the Estrella Youth Correctional Facility will take place on May 25.

The public is encouraged to participate.

Majestic Realty Co. just entered into a contract with the state of California to purchase the former facility on Airport Road in Paso Robles.

The property is approximately 135 acres located west of the Paso Robles Municipal Airport and north of Dry Creek Road.

Majestic Realty Co. also applied for entitlements to develop a commercial center including a 1.3 million square-foot distribution warehouse, a hotel, industrial, retail and office spaces.

The city has started an environmental report for the project and is seeking feedback from the public on issues to be included in the report.

One of several opportunities to provide feedback on potential environmental issues relating to the project will be at the EIR Scoping Meeting.

Review the initial study and project description here.

The public can send written comments to planning@prcity.com before the meeting.

To participate during the meeting, the public can make comments directly to the planning commission by calling 805-865-PASO (7276).

The meeting will be live streamed at www.prcity.com/youtube.

