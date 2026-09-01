Plaskett, Timber fires force evacuations, scorch thousands of acres

(KSBY) — Evacuations are underway as the Plaskett and Timber Fires continue to scorch tens of thousands of acres.

Plaskett Fire

The Plaskett Fire started August 26 just after 11 a.m. along Los Burros Road in Plaskett and has burned more than 27,000 acres so far, with 1% containment.

Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas: MRY-F034, MRY-F035, MRY-F036, MRY-F037, MRY-F038, MRY-G012-A, and MRY-G016.

Evacuation warnings are in place throughout Monterey County for MRY-F033, MRY-G011-A, MRY-G012-B, and MRY-G015. For San Luis Obispo County, evacuation warnings are in place for SLC-001, SLC-002, and SLC-003.

Shelters for evacuees have been set up at both the Carmel Mission Inn at 3665 Rio Road in Carmel and at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building at 1000 Main Street in Cambria.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Click here for updates from Cal Fire.

Timber Fire

The Timber Fire started August 8 southeast of Loma Vista and has so far scorched over 25,000 acres with 22% containment.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas: MRY-D082, MRY-D089, MRY-D090, MRY-D091, MRY-F015-A, MRY-F015-B , MRY-F015-C, MRY-F016, MRY-F017, MRY-F020, MRY-F022, MRY-F023-A, MRY-F023-B, MRY-F025, MRY-F028-B, MRY-F028-C, MRY-F029, MRY-F031, MRY-F034, and MRY-G016.

Evacuation warnings are in place for MRY-D078, MRY-D084, MRY-D085, MRY-D086, MRY-D088, MRY-F014, MRY-F027-B, MRY-F028-A, MRY-F028-D, MRY-F030-A, MRY-F030-B, MRY-F031-B, MRY-F032-A, and MRY-F032-B.

Carmel Mission Inn and the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building are also being used as shelters for the Timber Fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Click here for updates from Cal Fire.