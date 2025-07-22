Pocket park opens in Santa Maria neighborhood

A Santa Maria community is now able to enjoy the city’s newest pocket park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the Dejoy Street Neighborhood Park at 1755 N. Dejoy.

Recreational Services Manager Dennis Smitherman says a lot of public input was used for the park’s design.

“Meeting with the families beforehand and getting the input from all these kids wanting, really great futures. We're really hoping that the whole neighborhood comes out of this as a central location for play,” he said, adding that the park’s slide is one of the largest in all city parks.

Pocket parks are under an acre in size and include playgrounds, some playing features and green space.

Back in 2019, a Santa Maria Leisure Needs Assessment found that the community wanted more parks.

Smitherman previously told KSBY the city heard residents’ suggestions and concerns reading the lack of parks in northern parts of the city. By 2024, four new pocket parks were in the works.

Two are now open at a cost of approximately $300,000 each. Funding from a federal stimulus bill was used for the Dejoy Street park.

The two other parks are currently on hold as the projects await needed funding, Smitherman said.

As for other City projects, he says the new Japanese Community Center is expected to open this fall along with the new Sports Complex sometime late next year.