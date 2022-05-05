Burglary suspects arrested months after taking more than $250,000 in jewelry

Deputies have arrested two suspects accused of stealing $250,000 in jewelry back in October.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says detectives identified the burglary suspects as 39-year-old Kristin Miller and 46-year-old James McPherson, both listed as transient with no known address out of Santa Clara County.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of an audible alarm at the Rich Man Poor Man Antique Shop in Cambria back in October of 2021.

When deputies arrived they noticed the front glass door was shattered.

Surveillance video showed a male suspect smashing jewelry cases with a hammer. That hammer was later found at the business and was collected as evidence.

Surveillance video of Rich Man Poor Man Antique Shop break-in 1

The Sheriff's Office says the video showed the suspect taking a large amount of jewelry from the smashed cases.

The loss was estimated at more than $250,000.

Detectives also discovered at least nine different jewelry and pawn stores in the San Francisco, San Jose, and Santa Clara areas where the suspects sold the stolen jewelry.

Surveillance video of Rich Man Poor Man Antique Shop break-in 2

On April 18, the San Jose Police Department notified the Sheriff's Office they had arrested Kristin Miller.

On April 25, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office arrested James McPherson.

Both were transported to the SLO County Jail where they are facing charges of commercial burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and other theft related charges.