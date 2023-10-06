Police arrest San Luis Obispo man for peeping, prowling

San Luis Obispo police responded to a home for reports of a prowler in the area.

The incident happened Monday on the 1200 block of Stafford.

The people in the home told responding officers that a man was captured on their doorbell camera masturbating outside of their home the night before at about 10 p.m.

That man was later identified as 49-year-old Keith William Phillips. Police determined at the time of the incident a 17-year-old girl was taking a shower. The video showed Phillips looking through a partially open bathroom window while masturbating.

The victims told police they discovered an additional video of Phillips masturbating outside the home in May of 2023.

Police say Phillips is a previously registered sex offender out of Arizona. After relocating to California, the 10-year threshold status was reached for his conviction, and his sex offender registration requirements ended in 2014.

Officers located Phillips on Wednesday after one of the victims saw him on Stafford Street and notified police. He was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony charge of indecent exposure with a prior conviction and misdemeanor charges of lewd conduct in public, prowling, peeping, annoying or molesting a child under 18.

Officers requested and were granted a bail enhancement for Phillips. He remains in custody at this time with bail set at $200,000.