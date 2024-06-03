Police arrest San Luis Obispo man on suspicion of shooting a homeless man in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police arrested a San Luis Obispo man Monday for attempted murder.

David Garcia Ochoa, 28, of San Luis Obispo was arrested Monday in connection to an attempted murder after a homeless man was found shot in Santa Maria early Sunday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a person down in a parking lot on the 1700 block of S. Broadway in Santa Maria.

When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old man, believed to be homeless, had been shot multiple times while walking through the parking lot at about 3:00 a.m. The man remains in the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

Detectives identified David Garcia Ochoa as the primary suspect. Detectives say Ochoa was working as an unarmed private security guard responsible for security of construction equipment and supplies near the crime scene.

Police believe Ochoa was illegally carrying a loaded firearm at the job site and he never notified police of the shooting, leaving the scene immediately.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for attempted murder and a search warrant for Ochoa's home.

On Monday, at about 2:00 a.m., detectives, SWAT, and Sheriff's Deputies executed the warrants at Ochoa's home on the 200 block of Avila Beach Drive in San Luis Obispo. Ochoa was taken into custody without incident, and evidence connected to the investigation was recovered from his home.

Ochoa has been booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

Investigators believe Ochoa may be connected to other crimes where a firearm was discharged and are working diligently on further investigative efforts.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other crimes possibly involving Ochoa is urged to contact Detective Erik Hesch at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1349 or Detective Neil Patel at ext. 1680.