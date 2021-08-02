Police asking for community's help in search of missing Santa Maria man

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing Sunday.

Police said 19-year-old Augustine Francisco Penofold, who is developmentally disabled, was last seen near N. Oakely and El Camino St. around 10 a.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, black shirt, dark pants and reddish-brown cowboy boots. He is approximately 5'09" tall, weighs about 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Penofold was in the area for work and has no known family members in the city, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Penofold's possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact SMPD Communications at (805) 928-3781 x2277.