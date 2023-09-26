Watch Now
Police asking for helping locating missing Santa Maria 13-year-old

She was last seen Monday night
Posted at 1:35 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 16:35:28-04

Police in Santa Maria are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Santa Maria police say Kattie Jackson was last seen at her home Monday around 9 p.m.

Police say it’s believed the teen is in Santa Maria but add that she may have asked for help getting to Grover Beach.

She’s described as being 5’5’’, 130-140 pounds with green eyes and brown/reddish hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing red and black pajama pants, a black top and orange hoodie.

Anyone with information on where Jackson may be is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department’s Communications Center 24/7 at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277. Investigator J. Mendez can be reached at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1730.

