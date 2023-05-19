Police: Atascadero robbery suspects lead officers on pursuit ending in San Luis Obispo

For the second day in a row on Friday, a high-speed pursuit ended with an arrest in San Luis Obispo.

It all started with a report of a robbery just before midnight on Wednesday at the Outlaws Bar and Grill on East Front Rd. in Atascadero.

Police say two victims were sitting in a car in front of the business when they were approached by two men. They say one of the men had a gun and ordered the two people out of their car. The suspects then reportedly took cash and a check from the victims' pockets before running off.

Authorities say one of the victims was punched in the head during the robbery.



Police say investigators were able to identify the suspects as Sebastian Yciano, 23, of Paso Robles and Elmer Quiterio, 29, of Atascadero and secured warrants for their arrest.

Just before 9:20 a.m. on Friday, investigators reportedly spotted a vehicle leaving the home of one of the suspects. Police say officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped off and someone threw a firearm out of the vehicle.

At one point during the chase, Yciano reportedly got out of the vehicle along Highway 101 and was taken into custody. However, the driver continued southbound into San Luis Obispo, exiting into a residential area.

Police say the pursuit ended in the area of Johnson Ave. and Laurel Ln. when the remaining people in the car ran off. Quiterio was reportedly arrested a short distance from the vehicle and two female occupants were contacted but released.

According to police, officers found a second firearm in a backpack that was discarded next to a nearby residence.

Yciano and Quiterio were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of robbery and other charges.